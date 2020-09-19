Lighthouse Baptist Church COVID-19 cluster still under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is still investigating the COVID-19 cases connected with the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads.

An employee at the Chemung County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the health department. The employee was a member of the church.

Soon after, the health department received a second positive COVID-19 case from another worker at the Chemung County Jail. However this employee had no connections with Lighthouse Baptist Church.

The Chemung County Health Department worked with the New York State Department of Health and tested staff and inmates at the Chemung County Jail over concerns for possible spread of the virus. After the testing event, five inmates and two staff members tested positive. One of the staff member’s tests results were outstanding.

Here’s a statement released by the Chemung County Health Department: