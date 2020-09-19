Lighthouse Baptist Church COVID-19 cluster still under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is still investigating the COVID-19 cases connected with the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads.

An employee at the Chemung County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the health department. The employee was a member of the church.

Soon after, the health department received a second positive COVID-19 case from another worker at the Chemung County Jail. However this employee had no connections with Lighthouse Baptist Church.

The Chemung County Health Department worked with the New York State Department of Health and tested staff and inmates at the Chemung County Jail over concerns for possible spread of the virus. After the testing event, five inmates and two staff members tested positive. One of the staff member’s tests results were outstanding.

Here’s a statement released by the Chemung County Health Department:

Chemung County – September 19, 2020 – The Chemung County Health Department (CCHD) continues to investigate a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with the Lighthouse Baptist Church (LBC) in Horseheads, NY. CCHD received a positive COVID test result for an employee of the Chemung County Jail that was a member of the LBC. A short time later CCHD received a second positive COVID test result for another jail staff member not associated with LBC. CCHD, with the assistance of the New York State Department of Health, conducted a testing event for the staff and inmates of the Chemung County Jail due to the second positive case and the concern for the spread of the virus in a congregate setting. After the testing event CCHD received positive COVID test results for 5 inmates and 2 additional staff members (1 test result outstanding). The safety of the staff and inmates are of the utmost concern and the Chemung County Jail is working closely with CCHD to isolate inmates and deep clean and disinfect the facility. CCHD is placing the positive staff members and their associated contacts on quarantine.

Peter Buzzetti, Public Health Director

