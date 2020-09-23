Lighthouse Baptist Church retains Buffalo attorney, expected to speak out this week

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads has retained Buffalo attorney James Ostrowski after a recent outbreak of COVID-19, according to Assistant Pastor John Early.

A statement from the church, which has not responded to requests for comment, is expected to be released either Wednesday night or Thursday.

The church has been under investigation after they were initially connected to 29 cases of COVID-19 across multiple counties in early September. Since then there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases across the Southern Tier, including in local schools and the Chemung County Jail.

Since the outbreak began, a 76-year-old man who was in contact with someone who attended the church died from the virus.

Chemung County currently has 70 active cases of COVID-19 and reported six new cases on Wednesday with 258 people in quarantine.