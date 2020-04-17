Local businesses adapt to new Pennsylvania mask requirements

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — All employees of life-sustaining businesses are now required to wear face masks while working.

Even before Dr. Rachel Levine’s order, many businesses, including Hornung’s Ace Hardware took steps to protect its employees and customers. Now it’s not an option but a mandate.

Plexiglass protects cashiers and markings on the ground keep customers six feet apart. They’re measures for the health and safety of everyone around.

“It changes around here every day. So literally tomorrow will probably be different and we’ll adjust however we have to adjust,” said floor manager Joe Collis.

Though most employees have been wearing masks provided by the store, Collis says now it’s not an option.

“If you can walk around without symptoms, I’m OK if everyone has a mask on,” Collis said. “Until it goes away, you just have to deal with it.”

The state order also means customers have to wear masks. The number of people without them “actually has been dwindling, ” Collis said. “It seems to get lower every week, but we definitely get customers in here that are not wearing masks.”

If you don’t have one, you won’t be able to enter the store, unless you can’t wear one because of a medical condition, including children under two years old.

“If we have masks, I would imagine we’ll be out, we’ll sell you a mask and you can come in,” Collis said.

Collis says we’re in this together.

There’s not a contingent of the population that isn’t succeptible to it, so if we all work together and get through it, it’s going to be the easiest and best way,” Collis said.

The order immediately went into effect yesterday, but enforcement won’t start until Sunday night at 8 p.m.