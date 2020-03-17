Local creamery sells grocery staples

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eggs, milk, cheese, these are all hard to find grocery items in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. But one local creamery is opening their barn doors with fully stocked shelves.

Sunset View Creamery store has been selling their items primarily on the weekends but recognized a need in their community so now, they will be selling theirs and others’ goods all week long.

“We’ve got things that people aren’t able to get in the stores,” said Carmella Hoffman owner of Sunset View Creamery. “We sell raw milk so we have access to milk all of the time, we’ve just beefed up our supply of eggs, meat, we are now carrying organic flour, later this afternoon we will get bread from the village bakery in Montour or Paradiso’s bakery so we will be carrying white, wheat bread, just things that people can’t get anyplace else and of course we always have cheese.”

After a Facebook post that they created letting people know of their inventory floods of people came to their store according to Hoffman.

“We were busy busy and things were flying off the shelves,” said Hoffman.

They are not only selling their goods but others.

“Everybody that we are dealing with right now is a small producer, so we are helping them and they are helping us and ultimately we are helping the community,” Hoffman said.

And for those who are worried about getting out of their cars, Hoffman is also offering curbside pickup to anyone who calls or emails ahead of time.

The Sunset View Creamery will be open:

Monday- Friday 3 pm – 7 pm and

Saturday- Sunday 10 am- 5 pm

Check out their website here.