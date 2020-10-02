Local doctor gives insight after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus early this morning. In light of the president and first lady testing positive, 18 News reached out to a local doctor on the health risks.

The Infectious Disease Physician at Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico, said patients who are overweight, have existing medical conditions or are older have different complications from COVID-19 than others.

“Patients who have more medical conditions or older, tend to have a different kind of outcome with these with the virus just because of the fact that their immune system may function differently based upon all of their conditions and also their age,” said Nistico.

The president is 74 and according to the CDC, people in their 60’s or 70’s are at a higher risk than people in their 50’s for severe illness.

In addition, the CDC stated that 8 out of 10 COVID-19 related deaths are reported in adults 65 and older.

However, Dr. Nistico trusts in the White House Staff.

“This was just based upon CDC guidance in the last 24 hours or one day they should have no fever, without the use of medication, if their symptoms are not improved and then you know I’m sure the president has a large medical team that’s monitoring this,” said Nistico.

The most important things that Dr. Nistico advises for everyone for any infectious disease is to wash your hands, social distance and to wear a mask.