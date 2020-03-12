Local events postponed or canceled due to the Coronavirus

(WETM) – The following local events have been either postponed or canceled due to concerns amid the coronavirus.

Chemung County

Clemens Center Events

Per the directive from Governor Andrew Cuomo at 2:00 p.m. EST today (March 12, 2020), all mass gatherings in the State of New York will be curtailed until further notice. By definition, the following upcoming events in Powers Theater are effected: Cirque D’or (3/13); Legends presented by New Heights Dance Theater (3/14); The Snowy Day and Other Stories (3/15) and RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Tour (3/17-18) and Common Time Choral Group (3/21). We are pleased that the performances of RIVERDANCE will be rescheduled as part of the 20-21 season and we are working toward rescheduling the other performances as well. If you are a ticketholder, please contact the Box Office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159.

Village of Horseheads’ St. Patrick’s Parade, and Fire Department Dinner

The Village of Horseheads’ St. Patrick’s Parade, and Fire Department Dinner, scheduled for March 14, are both POSTPONED until further notice.

Paint The Night Pink

Paint The Night Pink, Circle of Blessings, originally scheduled for April 18 at Elmira College, has been postponed due to COVID-19 In regard to future announcements, event organizer, Alisa Troccia states: “There are many things to consider but we are evaluating the current situation and will be working diligently with all event contributors in order to arrive at the best solution for everyone.” “The cancellation of this celebration is a very unfortunate but unavoidable casualty of the circumstances now confronting us,” said a representative from Arnot Health. In the event we are able to reschedule Paint The Night Pink, Circle of Blessings, tickets already purchased will automatically be valid. Ticket holders also have the option of making their purchase for the 2020 event a donation to the Arnot Health Falck Cancer Center, or, if they choose, request a refund by contacting Alisa Troccia at 607-259-6139 or via the Brown Paper Tickets website if they purchased tickets online

AARP Chapter 276

The AARP Chapter 276 meeting scheduled for March 18 at noon has been canceled

Community Baby Shower

Due to safety protocols surrounding public gatherings, we have been advised to postpone our 4th annual Community Baby Shower event originally scheduled for 3/28/20 at Arnot Ogden Hospital. We do intend to re-schedule once we are given the “all clear” but at this time, do not have a date.

Westside United Methodist Church Swiss Steak Dinner

The Westside United Methodist Church is canceling their Swiss Steak Dinner

Greater Valley Regional Job Fair

Waverly High School announced that the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 has been postponed to Wednesday, May 20.

“The safety and health of our faculty, staff, students, and their families are our highest priority,” said Ryan Alo Assistant Principal for Career and Technical Education. “We are excited to maintain our partnerships and simply reschedule for a different day, after the threat of the COVID-19 virus is mitigated.” All other details remain the same. The registration for High School Seniors will re-open for other districts, and the fair will host local graduating seniors from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The General Public will be admitted from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with no pre-registration required. Businesses that previously registered for the fair do NOT need to register again. Their registrations will be maintained.

Steuben County

The Corning Museum of Glass and The Rockwell Museum

The Corning Museum of Glass and The Rockwell Museum are canceling all events through April 1. This includes CMoG’s Family Night for tomorrow (March 13) and 2300 (March 19).

Hornell St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Due to the public health emergency measure announced this afternoon by Governor Andrew Cuomo, we regret that the City of Hornell St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled due to the Density Reduction measures being taken disallowing any public gatherings of 500 or more persons. The St Patrick’s Day Shuttle Bus will NOT be running.

Rotary Club of Corning’s 20th annual International Evening

The Rotary Club of Corning has postponed and rescheduled its 20th annual International Evening. The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Stand Up For Recovery

Steuben County officials announced Thursday, the Stand Up For Recovery event set for 10 a.m. Friday (March 13) has been canceled.

Email News@WETMTV.com to report canceled or postponed events