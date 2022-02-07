Local experts say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local experts are encouraged by the decline of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Steuben County Public Health told 18 News there were fewer than 70 new cases over the weekend, which is a significant decrease from weeks prior.

“I do think we’re moving into a new phase of the pandemic,” Darlene Smith, Steuben County Public Health Director, said. “It is not so much emphasis on the number of positive cases every day, but it’s the hospitalization numbers and the death rate.”

In Steuben County, only 19 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and the death rate has decreased, according to Smith. Chemung County shares a similar trend. Ninety-one new cases were reported Monday; however, the hospitalization rate is still high with more than 50 residents needing care. Schuyler County is reporting zero hospitalizations per their last update on February 2.

“The decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are cause for celebration and hope, but not complacency,” Governor Hochul said. “There is still plenty of progress that can be made to ensure we stop the spread and keep our businesses and schools open. We know the tools that work – please get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and get boosted once you’re eligible.”

According to the Governor’s office, the Southern Tier is averaging nearly 55 cases per 100,000 residents as of February 6.

Smith believes the region may be past the omicron surge, which flattens the COVID-19 case curve. There is still a threat from the virus, though, and she thinks it will likely evolve to mimic the yearly flu.