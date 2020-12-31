Local first responders begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has begun to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible community first responders.

New York and Pennsylvania have given direction that first responders most at risk of contracting COVID, such as EMS workers, should be offered the vaccine first.  

The first New Yorkers to receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1 will be:

  • High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)
  • Nursing home residents and staff
  • Federally Qualified Health Center employees
  • EMS workers
  • Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers
  • Staff and residents at OPWDD and OMH facilities
  • Staff at New York State OASAS facilities
  • Urgent Care Center employees
  • Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff
  • Residents of OASAS facilities

In Pennsylvania, the following individuals will be among the first to receive the vaccine:

  • Healthcare personnel
  • Emergency Medical Services first responders
  • Residents and staff of congregate care settings

Guthrie’s community pharmacy partners have also begun the process of vaccinating staff and residents at Guthrie’s skilled nursing and personal care homes.  

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer, Guthrie, said “This round of vaccination is an important next step in protecting our community against the COVID-19 virus. Our community first responders and skilled nursing facility staff have been at the frontlines of this pandemic for almost a year now. Vaccinating these individuals allows them to protect themselves and continue to aid us in the fight against COVID.” 

