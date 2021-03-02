Local NAACP chapter holds COVID-19 vaccine health form

Medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Phoenix’s western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color are fighting to get tested. Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt York)

“Vaccines Will Help Us Knock-Out COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – This Thursday, the Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP will host a virtual community forum on the coronavirus vaccine.

The Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP has scheduled a Virtual community forum on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 6:00 – 7:00pm. The theme is “Vaccines Can Help Us Knock-Out COVID-19.” The forum will be moderated by Ms. Krystal Jubilee, MSN, RN, Health Services Manager, Corning, Incorporated, Corning, NY, The event will feature a panel of doctors who will be prepared to share information and answer frequently asked COVID-19 questions. The following doctors will be participating, Dr Paulette V. Lewis, Internal Medicine, Guthrie Medical Group, Horseheads, NY, Dr. Peter Harewood, OB & GYN, Guthrie Medical Group, Corning, NY, Christa Heyward, PhD, Molecular Biologist and Immunologist, Elmira, NY, Dr. Victor Kolade, MS, FACP, Internal Medicine, Guthrie Medical Group, Sayre, PA. The doctors will help prepare us to knock-out COVID-19 by encouraging us to get the vaccine. The public is invited to join utilizing the link listed. The Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP

Link to zoom meeting:

NAACP Elmira-Corning Branch is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: NAACP Elmira-Corning Virtual Community Forum

Time: Mar 4, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81181256249?pwd=eHFBN1NqVjNKN2kyNUoyRlNkUVJWdz09

Meeting ID: 811 8125 6249

Passcode: 914753

Meeting ID: 811 8125 6249