Local nursing homes prepare for COVID vaccine distribution

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Nursing home residents are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID, and they are on the top of the list with health care workers to receive the vaccine.

The Corning Center and the Steuben Center are two long-term care facilities part of the Centers Health Care, and they have been working with the NY State Department of Health, the CDC, and one of the national pharmacies to develop a distribution plan, but as of today, none has been made according to a statement from the Corning Center.

The nursing home is contacting family members and loved ones outside of the home about the distribution plan. They said in the press release that they need that approval from a family member to administer the vaccine to residents.

Jeffrey Jacomowitz, Director of Corporate Communications Corning Center said, “It’s case by case really, so what has to be able to sign off on it someone legally has to be able to sign off on it, whether it’s them or their loved ones.”

Absolut Care of Three Rivers also released a statement:

Absolut Care of Three Rivers continues to work closely with the DOH and CDC and is fortunate to be among the first to receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine designed to protect our residents and staff.

Our facility is anticipating its arrival within the next 7 to 10 days. The vaccine will be administered in-house by a representative from Walgreens, which has contracted with CMS and CDC. All staff and residents must give consent in the form of a phone call, email or in writing before receiving the vaccine. Responsible parties for the residents have been contacted, and information will be posted on our website at www.absolutcare.com.

Walgreens will be providing our facility with vaccination clinic dates. On the first clinic day, the vaccine will be administered to all residents who consented and 1/3 of the staff who consented. On the second clinic day, all of those who received the first dose will receive their second dose, and another 1/3 of the staff will receive their first dose, with the second dose to follow, as appropriate. The final 1/3 of the staff will receive their inoculations at a date that is yet to be determined. While we’re in this process, we will continue all of our current infection control practices, as recommended by the CDC, until otherwise directed.

As always, we’re continuing to communicate and educate our employees, residents and family members as we ready ourselves for this most anticipated and instrumental vaccine.