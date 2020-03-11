Local nursing homes restricting visits due to coronavirus

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – Bethany Village has restricted visitor access until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The visitor restrictions went into effect midnight Wednesday morning.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss will hold a press conference on Wednesday in reference to newly implemented visiting procedures at the Chemung County Nursing Facility due to COVID-19

Two more residents at a nursing home at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in northwestern Washington have died, bringing the statewide total to 18, officials said Sunday.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s died in the last several days, according to a news release Sunday from health officials for Seattle and King County. They were both residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland. They both died in area hospitals.

Officials said the number of reported deaths in King County is now 17. Of the 17 deaths, 16 are associated with Life Care Center.