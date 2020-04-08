Local officials taking action to enforce social distancing in community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is extending the social distancing order until April 29.

“Evidence show people are violating it at a higher rate than ever before,” said Governor Cuomo. “So we’re going to increase the potential maximum fine from $500 to $1,000.”

To ensure everyone in the community practices social distancing, officials in the Southern Tier are choosing to close down public areas. This includes basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds, and anywhere people can congregate for any activity in order to keep the public safe; parks will remain open.

“We’ve taken down the basketball hoops right now so they can’t play,” said Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor.

One park in Elmira, N.Y. has caution tape around all the playground sets. According to Elmira City Manager, Mike Collins, the tape is to prevent coronavirus spread on playground surfaces.





Mayor Mandell said if people don’t continue to practice social distancing, the city will close all their parks.

“We really don’t want to get to that point,” said Mandell. “That’s the final option if people aren’t going to obey by the mandate report.”

Officials from the Village of Horseheads has put up signs at playgrounds, stacked picnic tables, removed basketball hoops and tennis court nets from their parks.

“We’ve actually seen more people in our tennis courts and basketball courts,” said Tom Douglas, Superintendent of the Horseheads School District. “We’re just trying to do right by all people, both safety and security.”









Steuben County has announced an order to increase social distancing rules called PAUSE. Law enforcement agencies in Steuben County will actively enforce the main provisions of NYS on PAUSE, as regulated by Executive Orders issued by Governor Cuomo.

The first violation will be a warning, but further violations in Steuben County will include up to one year in jail, a $2000 fine, or both.

On April 7, Bath Village Mayor, William VonHagn, ordered the closure of all the Village Playgrounds and the Village Skate Park until further notice. MayorVonHagn said this was for the best interest of the public.

“The parks are there to get exercise and some fresh air,” said Mayor Mandell. “But please practice social distancing.”