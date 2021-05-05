Local organizations able request COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Local organizations in Steuben County looking to hold a COVID-19 vaccination site can now apply to have the vaccine brought to them.

Businseses, organizations, churches, social groups, or any other group must have at least 30 interested participants to require an on-site vaccination clinic and can apply through the Public Health Department’s website.

Those age 16 and 17 can be vaccinated using Pfizer, and anyone 18 or older can be vaccinated using Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

Organizations will not be able to request a specific vaccine manufacturer at this time. Steuben Public Health will vaccinate with what they have currently available, which has mostly been Moderna.

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are the best way to protect our community from serious illness and death,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We want to make sure anyone who wants to be vaccinated has easy access to vaccines. Any barriers we can remove related to travel or work hours are a win in our book.”