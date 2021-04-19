Local restaurants don’t benefit from the governor’s curfew extension

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, customers have lunch outside next to a table set up for proper social distancing inside a restaurant in New York. The city on Wednesday began allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for a fourth straight month in September as the country continued to reopen following a spring shutdown. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting today, bars and restaurants in New York State can stay open until midnight.

Last Wednesday Governor Cuomo announced he has no set timeline as to when the state will be able to fully reopen since it depends on the state’s covid-19 rate.

The governor’s executive order requiring patrons to buy food along with a drink remains in effect.

However, Rodney Strange, Kitchen Manager of The Elbow Room, says this extension doesn’t affect their restaurant.

“Our issue is the executive order requires the purchase of food with alcohol because our dinner hour basically lasts until about eight o’clock. Our kitchen has closed at nine o’clock since the pandemic started. The extension of the curfew doesn’t affect us at all because we still have to keep our kitchen open in order to keep the bar open,” said Strange.

Strange says the governor’s executive order requiring the purchase of food with alcohol is what’s hindering their business right now.