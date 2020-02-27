Local school districts monitoring Coronavirus, following state protocol

(WETM) – Two local school districts tell 18 News that they are following the protocol provided by the State Education Department and The New York State Health Department.

Both Horseheads Central School District and Corning-Painted Post School District are both monitoring and following the guidance very closely.

We clean and sanitize daily as well as part of our normal procedures and with attention due to seasonal influenza. We follow the guidance issued by New Yok State Education Department (NYSED) and the NYS Dept. of Health. http://www.p12.nysed.gov/sss/schoolhealth/schoolhealthservices/InfluenzaGuidanceFebruary2018.html We have increased frequency and reminded staff to be diligent on hard surfaces and frequently used items. Teaching and practicing good hygiene, including washing hands and covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing, is part of what we do every day in our schools on a K-12 basis. We ensure that schools have the necessary cleaning and hygiene supplies, as described in the NYSED/NYS DOH memo. We are following the February 2020 memo issued by NYSED and NYSDOH specific to the coronavirus. We check the NYS Dept. of Health website on the coronavirus each day: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/ We check the CDC website for updates on the coronavirus: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html We have a Pandemic Response plan as part of the District’s Emergency response plan. The Pandemic Response plan is based on guidance from the NYS Department of Health and the CDC for K-12 schools. https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/pdf/gr-pan-flu-ed-set.pdf and https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/pdf/pan-flu-checklist-k-12-school-administrators-item2.pdf We have met with the Steuben County Public Health Department to review our Pandemic Response plan. We have a longstanding partnership with that agency in responding to public health situations, both in our schools and in the larger community.

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Steuben or Chemung counties.