Local schools holding VaxToSchool COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

A child wears a pin she received after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – The Odessa-Montour, Watkins Glen, and Bradford Central School Districts will be hosting New York #VaxToSchool pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for school-aged children.

The two clinics are part of 14 new sites announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. Thus far 165 sites have been set up and 120 sites will be held over a 12-week period.

Both the Bradford, Watkins Glen, and Odessa clinics are for students 12 and older and gift cards from Tops and Amazon are available for those who attend.

SOUTHERN TIER

Bradford Central School District

2820 NY-226

Bradford, NY 14815

Open: Saturday, November 13; 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Schuyler County

Odessa-Montour Central School

300 College Avenue

Odessa, NY 14869

Open: Saturday, November 13; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Schuyler County

Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards

Watkins Glen Central School

301 12th Street

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Open: Sunday, November 14; 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Schuyler County

Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards

“As we continue to fight against the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine remains the most effective tool we have to get back to normal,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “We continue our efforts to bring the vaccine directly to young people through New York’s #VaxToSchool program. We’ve already surpassed our goal of 120 sites in 12 weeks, and we will keep building on that progress to ensure that we can keep our children safe from the virus.”

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have. As another tool to promote vaccinations and ensure access across New York communities #VaxtoSchool buses—mobile vaccination efforts—are being launched in convenient, youth and school-centric areas statewide.

Operational days for each of the #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites for school-aged New Yorkers are below. The full list of #VaxtoSchool sites is available here and will be updated weekly over the 12-week period to include new sites when they are announced. New locations are established on a rolling-basis, and more sites are announced each week over the 12-week period.

Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is available under Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved for those age 16 and older. The other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized or approved for this age group. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, you can also visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a vaccine location closest to you. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and school-aged children, New Yorkers can visit our dedicated website ny.gov/vaxtoschool or follow @VaccinateNY on Instagram.