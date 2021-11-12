Local schools holding VaxToSchool COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

(WETM) – The Odessa-Montour, Watkins Glen, and Bradford Central School Districts will be hosting New York #VaxToSchool pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for school-aged children.
The two clinics are part of 14 new sites announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. Thus far 165 sites have been set up and 120 sites will be held over a 12-week period.
Both the Bradford, Watkins Glen, and Odessa clinics are for students 12 and older and gift cards from Tops and Amazon are available for those who attend.
SOUTHERN TIER
Bradford Central School District
2820 NY-226
Bradford, NY 14815
Open: Saturday, November 13; 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Schuyler County
Odessa-Montour Central School
300 College Avenue
Odessa, NY 14869
Open: Saturday, November 13; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Schuyler County
Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards
Watkins Glen Central School
301 12th Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Open: Sunday, November 14; 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Schuyler County
Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards
“As we continue to fight against the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine remains the most effective tool we have to get back to normal,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “We continue our efforts to bring the vaccine directly to young people through New York’s #VaxToSchool program. We’ve already surpassed our goal of 120 sites in 12 weeks, and we will keep building on that progress to ensure that we can keep our children safe from the virus.”
A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have. As another tool to promote vaccinations and ensure access across New York communities #VaxtoSchool buses—mobile vaccination efforts—are being launched in convenient, youth and school-centric areas statewide.
Operational days for each of the #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites for school-aged New Yorkers are below. The full list of #VaxtoSchool sites is available here and will be updated weekly over the 12-week period to include new sites when they are announced. New locations are established on a rolling-basis, and more sites are announced each week over the 12-week period.
Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is available under Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved for those age 16 and older. The other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized or approved for this age group. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, you can also visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a vaccine location closest to you. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and school-aged children, New Yorkers can visit our dedicated website ny.gov/vaxtoschool or follow @VaccinateNY on Instagram.