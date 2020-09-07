Mansfield University reports two new student cases of COVID-19

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 5 with both students in isolation on campus, giving the campus three positive cases since the first day of classes.

Students who live on campus and test positive “are required to isolate in a separate, designated location on campus if an off-campus location is not available,” according to the school’s COVID-19 plan.

The individual will be allowed to bring essential personal items and will have meals, cleaning supplies, and other necessities delivered to their room.

COVID-19 is in every community and there are no geographical boundaries that the coronavirus cannot cross. The university continues to employ its Health and Safety Plan in response to the pandemic, requiring measures recommended by state and federal agencies and coordinating health assessments and testing with students that report potential illnesses or symptoms. A positive COVID-19 case was anticipated, and steps have been taken to ensure that a student that tests positive is provided a designated space in which to isolate. A student has the option to quarantine at their home residence as they await test results, or to self-isolate at their home residence if a positive test is received. Should a student elect to remain in residence on campus, frequent wellness checks are conducted with meals, supplies, and other necessities safely delivered to the student. University officials also assist the Department of Health with contact tracing and notify any close contacts immediately. Anyone who is not a close contact, as ascertained through investigation and tracing efforts, and has followed the required safety practices like wearing masks and social distancing, have a low risk of transmission. Dr. Charles Patterson

President, Mansfield University

The first case, reported on Aug. 27, was a positive result off-campus where the student was in self-isolation at their home residence outside the region.

Thus far, no employees have tested positive at Mansfield University.

A majority of classes at the university will be held virtually