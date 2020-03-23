Matilda’s Law: Know the rules to stay safe

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo refers to the strict set of rules for vulnerable populations, like senior citizens or people with underlying respiratory issues, as Matilda’s Law.

I call it Matilda’s Law. My mother’s name is Matilda. Everybody’s mother, father, sister, friend in a vulnerable population—this is about protecting them. What you do highly, highly affects their health and wellbeing. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

Matilda’s Law goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday. In response to social media speculation and online misinformation, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted a Matilda’s Law guideline on Facebook to clarify the situation and dispel rumors.

Matilda’s Law is part of New York’s PAUSE initiative to stymy the coronavirus. The major points include: