Microcluster Designation Zones explained

Geographic Area TARGET METRIC FOR ENTERING YELLOW PRECAUTIONARY ZONE TARGET METRIC FOR ENTERING ORANGE WARNING ZONE TARGET METRIC FOR ENTERING RED MICRO CLUSTER ZONE ADDITIONAL FACTORS FOR ENTERING ALL ZONES

Tier 1 Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 900,000 or more people or located within city of 90,000 or more people. Included in Tier 1: New York City boroughs; Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Erie counties; cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Yonkers Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 2.5% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average AND Geographic areas has minimum of 5 new cases per day on 7-day average for geographic areas (i.e. ZIP code) with 10,000 or more residents, minimum of 3 new cases on 7-day average per day for areas with less than 10,000 residents AND The increase in positive cases or positivity reflect community spread and cannot be mostly explained by a cluster in a single institution (e.g. nursing home, factory, college, etc.) or household transmission AND The State Department of Health (DOH), in consultation with the local department of health, finds that based on the above listed metrics, and other epidemiological factors, such as an upward trend in total and daily hospital admissions from residents of this geographic area, that a zone designation is appropriate.

Tier 2 Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 150,000 or more people (and jurisdiction is not included in Tier 1). Counties included in Tier 2 include: Monroe; Onondaga; Orange; Rockland; Albany; Dutchess; Saratoga; Oneida; Niagara; Broome; Ulster; Rensselaer; and Schenectady counties Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 5% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average

Tier 3 Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 50,000 or more people. Counties in Tier 3 include: Chautauqua; Oswego; Jefferson; Ontario; St. Lawrence; Tompkins; Putnam; Steuben; Wayne; Chemung; Clinton; Cayuga; Cattaraugus; Sullivan; Madison; Warren; Livingston; Herkimer; Washington; Otsego; Columbia; Genesee; Fulton; Franklin counties Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3.5% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4.5% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 5.5% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average