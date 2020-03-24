1  of  4
Breaking News
SUNY CCC student tests positive for COVID-19 First COVID-19 case confirmed in Bradford County Eight Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County Health Department confirming third Coronavirus Case

Minor dies from coronavirus in what is believed to be first child death in US, health officials say

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus from the 2020 on grey background.

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Public health officials in Los Angeles report that a minor has died from the coronavirus in the US.

The minor is believed to be the first person under 18 to die from the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” an LA health official said.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health only described the child who died as a Lancaster resident who lived in Lancaster. 

The case is a “devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The city of Long Beach reported one of the four new cases on Monday, describing the patient as a woman in her 50s with underlying health issues. L.A. County officials on Tuesday said they were still working to confirm information about the two other patients.

Over the last 48 hours, L.A. County has confirmed 256 additional coronavirus cases. The total now stands at 662, Ferrer said.

She said 42% of hospitalizations have involved people 18 to 40 years old, and 39% involve individuals 41 to 65 years old.

“We’ve had only a small number of people on ventilators,” Ferrer said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now