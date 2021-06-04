Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Elkland

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) — The Laurel Health Centers will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 26 from 10 am – 2 pm. The event will be held at Clark Wood Elementary School, located at 110 Addison Hill Rd in Elkland. No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine at the event.

The event is open to everyone 18 and older, as the Laurel Health staff will be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine approved for those 18 and up. A follow-up clinic will be held on July 24th to deliver the second dose.

More than 5.6 million Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated and more than 7.5 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Tioga County has reported more than 3,000 total cases of COVID-19 with 108 deaths, according to USA Facts.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, please call your healthcare provider to discuss at 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit laurelhc.org.