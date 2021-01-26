Moderna has announced it is on track to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government

Four healthcare workers at Central Med Urgent Care in Albany received the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. (NEWS10)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 100 million. That’s how many doses Moderna says it is on track to deliver to the U.S. government by March.

Moderna says they will have a total of 200 million doses by the end of the second quarter, according to a press release.

The second quarter is from April 1st – June 30th.

The company has supplied 30.4 million doses to the government so far.

Earlier this month, the company announced it would supply at least 600 million doses internationally this year.

On Monday, Moderna said that it was developing a booster shot protecting against emerging variants, including one from South Africa.