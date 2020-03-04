More people in New York State test positive for coronavirus; SUNY, CUNY students studying abroad to return home

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that more people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old man from Westchester County tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the governor said that the man’s wife, 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter, and a neighbor that had driven the man to the hospital have all tested positive for the virus. Right now, only the man has been hospitalized.

Cuomo also announced at the press conference that two families that were being tested in Buffalo have tested negative for the virus, as well as two people in Oneida County, and the husband of the woman who was the first person to test positive for coronavirus in New York State.

It was also announced at the press conference that all SUNY and CUNY students who were studying abroad in China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Iran will be coming back to New York State on chartered planes. Once they arrive, the students will be placed in dormitories on a 14-day quarantine as a precaution. Cuomo says there are about 300 students and faculty in those five countries.