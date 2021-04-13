More than 1.5 million vaccines administered in NYS over last week

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WETM) – New York hit a new record high in vaccine distribution in the last seven days. More than 1.5 million doses were administered during that time and more than 200,000 in the last 24 hours.

“Our providers across the state are working away to get more shots into people’s arms, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and local organizations to ensure the vaccine distribution is equitable,” Governor Cuomo said. “While there is a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I want to assure all New Yorkers that their appointments will still be honored with one of the other vaccines and will proceed as scheduled. We are not slowing down because that was never an option in the first place. In order to maintain the progress we’ve achieved and to keep opening up our economy, we need to double down on getting more New Yorkers vaccinated and, as always, practicing safety guidelines and protecting one another.” 

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                                             

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

·     Doctor’s letter, or

·     Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

·     Signed certification             

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                                           

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 12,253,659

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 219,846

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,590,537

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 38.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 25.5% 

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region452,7517,299314,8456,806
Central New York386,4426,839282,0226,999
Finger Lakes474,4318,418323,5407,591
Long Island943,35215,382568,72616,838
Mid-Hudson805,61814,392496,87215,066
Mohawk Valley190,1161,799136,3733,607
New York City3,496,98366,8962,300,09445,897
North Country191,4631,483147,6482,660
Southern Tier254,4683,680174,8146,665
Western New York509,4637,350340,2816,713
Statewide7,705,087133,5385,085,215118,842
 
                                            		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925  341,240  1,588,585
Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24250,400462,395  712,795  2,301,380
Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.  

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.        

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.     

