More than 10.5 Million vaccinations to date, 53.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18+ fully vaccinated

Harrisburg, PA (WETM)– The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 29, that there were 832 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,201,375.

There are 1,107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 278 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 – 20 stood at 4.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, May 28, there were 16 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,203 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 29, 53.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,520,581 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 29.

4,664,953 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 56,185 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,578,335 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,243,288 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,520,581 doses total through May 29: First/single doses: 6,243,288 administered Second doses: 4,277,293 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 161,851 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,594,728 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,707 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,407 cases among employees, for a total of 87,114 at 1,592 distinct facilities inall67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,278 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,739 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information. The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week. Frequently asked questions can be found here .

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best layer of protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to participate in some activities without a mask.

without a mask. Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics