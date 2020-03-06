More than 100 people quarantined in Erie County, based on potential coronavirus exposure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) says 116 people are quarantined in the county, based on their potential exposure to coronavirus.

The ECDOH has decided to start making the number of people under quarantine public, but will not display personal information like age, residence or school district.

The department did say, though, that the individuals represent every legislative district, and are at varying points in the quarantine process.

“Protecting the privacy of these individuals while also keeping the public informed is of paramount importance and we are doing everything we can to maintain that. By releasing this aggregate data, we will be able to keep the public up-to-date on the quarantine process while protecting that privacy,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.“This number will change constantly from day to day, so releasing it weekly is most practical means to get this information out. Currently we do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Erie County, but if that changes the public will also be made aware of that.”

Since the end of January, the department has managed 147 total quarantine cases. 31 people have finished their quarantine period.

“Our epidemiology office is in contact with these individuals daily throughout the course of their quarantine period. The quarantine process is a safeguard and a proven preventive measure to protect public health.”