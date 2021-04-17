More than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in NYS

(WETM) – More than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 249,255 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. To date, more than 3 million doses have been administered through New York State-run and FEMA-partnered mass vaccination sites.

“Thanks to our dedicated health professionals and the effectiveness of our robust distribution network, our mission to get everyone vaccinated quickly and equitably continues to be a success,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we continue to see steady progress in our vaccination rate all across the state and more than 40 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, we cannot afford to get cocky or comfortable. The virus is still with us, and we need to stay ahead of the infection rate so we can continue our hard-earned progress. It is imperative therefore that we stay vigilant, and I urge everyone who has not yet scheduled a vaccination appointment to do so quickly.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 13,122,020

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,255

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,452,849

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.6%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 479,646 8,639 337,224 6,011 Central New York 408,251 7,650 299,341 3,236 Finger Lakes 500,564 9,792 351,319 6,271 Long Island 988,914 13,070 628,658 16,486 Mid-Hudson 855,508 12,897 545,816 11,684 Mohawk Valley 200,632 4,221 146,233 2,345 New York City 3,734,991 65,786 2,483,628 57,775 North Country 195,837 1,430 156,700 2,220 Southern Tier 266,125 5,124 190,530 3,326 Western New York 536,325 6,724 371,863 8,043 Statewide 8,166,793 135,333 5,511,312 117,397



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.