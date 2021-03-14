More than 6.5 million vaccines given in New York

(WETM) – This week Gov. Cuomo announced more New Yorkers are eligible for the vaccine. Now, those who are 60 years and older as well as people with underlying health conditions are able to receive their doses. More essential workers are also eligible.

Gov. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 130,350 doses have been administered across New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation of 795,155 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. New York providers have now administered 89.7 percent of total doses and 94.3 percent of first doses delivered in weeks 1 to 13. Delivery of the week 14 allocation begins mid-week.              

“Thanks to our robust distribution infrastructure across the state and the men and women who work tirelessly to get shots into people’s arms, we are quickly working through our weekly vaccine supply,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are still millions of shots away from critical mass, and as our weekly allocation from the federal government grows, we will ramp up our efforts to continue our outreach to underserved communities and the most vulnerable New Yorkers.”       

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.              

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 6,577,070 

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 130,350

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,059,488

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 22.1%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.3%  

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region271,8663,832136,9112,396
Central New York245,6703,807131,7292,076
Finger Lakes279,5545,087144,8132,675
Long Island504,1467,616279,9765,820
Mid-Hudson421,1487,766214,1943,820
Mohawk Valley120,6221,96464,7871,546
New York City1,995,28647,552977,12127,764
North Country140,7851,10177,7941,142
Southern Tier148,0572,44577,1691,417
Western New York289,0254,944160,2691,995
Statewide4,416,15986,1142,264,76350,651
 
              		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –               
2/21		356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07* 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14455,365339,790795,1557,336,265
RegionTotal Doses ReceivedTotal Doses Administered% of Total Doses Administered/Received
Capital Region449,300405,42290.2%
Central New York417,835363,97187.1%
Finger Lakes459,945417,40590.8%
Long Island856,830771,75890.1%
Mid-Hudson706,510618,03987.5%
Mohawk Valley208,120183,69388.3%
New York City3,258,4852,935,85690.1%
North Country238,240217,91691.5%
Southern Tier262,985222,87384.7%
Western New York478,015440,13792.1%
Statewide7,336,2656,577,07089.7%

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.          

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.    

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.         

