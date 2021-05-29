More than 76,000 vaccines administered in NYS during the last 24 hours

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WETM) – More than 76,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 611,745 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“The COVID vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and the faster everyone takes it, the faster we defeat this beast and return to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “While thousands of New Yorkers are getting their vaccine every day, the overall vaccination rate has slowed and we are exploring any and all options to get more shots in arms. From the establishment of pop-up sites to the implementation of vaccine incentives, it’s never been easier, or more beneficial, to get vaccinated. So, if you have not yet received your shot, please do the right thing and go get vaccinated—if we are to reach the light at the end of the tunnel, everyone needs to do their part.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.                                            

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 18,891,766

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,027

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 611,745

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 64.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 56.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.3%

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region629,2072,623542,4892,420
Central New York501,9052,112438,6321,511
Finger Lakes637,5452,599555,9072,222
Long Island1,385,4987,3521,156,0887,224
Mid-Hudson1,132,3495,085949,8785,167
Mohawk Valley246,384981217,501925
New York City4,865,50821,3954,092,75810,294
North Country226,147908202,270642
Southern Tier326,3241,348286,510943
Western New York683,9163,272582,6283,017
Statewide10,634,78347,6759,024,66134,365
 
                                                                                                      		TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,125615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17341,2401,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24712,7952,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving 1/25 – 1/31499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving 2/01 – 2/07542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving 2/8 – 2/14564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving 3/01 – 3/071,311,1606,541,110
Week 13Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/141,145,2957,686,405
Week 14Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/211,284,5658,970,970
Week 15Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/281,565,08010,536,050
Week 16Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/041,389,70511,925,755
Week 17Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/121,727,22513,652,980
Week 18Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/181,538,65015,191,630
Week 19Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/181,245,96016,437,590
Week 20Doses arriving 4/19 – 5/021,419,79517,857,385
Week 21Doses arriving 5/03 – 5/091,008,05018,865,435
Week 22Doses arriving 5/10 – 5/16926,45019,791,885
Week 23Doses arriving 5/17 – 5/23753,68020,545,565

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.    

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

