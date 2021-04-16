More than half of NY adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that more than 50% of New Yorkers 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And, more than one in three in the same age group have been fully vaccinated.

The governor says more than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state. He adds that more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, New Yorkers can use the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool.

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Thursday is as follows:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 12,638,792

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 198,257

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,546,338

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 39.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 26.4%

Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with at least one vaccine dose – 50.7%

Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with completed vaccine series – 34.1%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past 24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 464,773 6,457 325,194 4,364 Central New York 395,889 3,824 292,065 5,282 Finger Lakes 485,239 5,567 337,453 8,292 Long Island 965,240 11,305 596,295 13,160 Mid-Hudson 830,372 11,819 522,628 13,928 Mohawk Valley 194,434 1,945 140,825 2,187 New York City 3,603,332 52,091 2,368,152 35,855 North Country 193,390 896 152,048 2,049 Southern Tier 257,985 1,626 182,662 4,149 Western New York 521,747 5,787 356,177 10,542 Statewide 7,912,401 101,317 5,273,499 99,808