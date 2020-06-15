More virus-test sites opening across northern Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Monday that more free coronavirus drive-through testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots across northern Pennsylvania as it seeks to expand testing to areas where there is little available.

Nine more sites will open Wednesday at Walmart parking lots in Sayre, State College, Edinboro, New Castle, Grove City, Coal Township, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Mansfield, the administration said.

That brings the total number of free coronavirus drive-through testing sites in Walmart parking lots to 19, it said.

The sites will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. People seeking a test must register online a day in advance and must print out a voucher and bring it with them to the testing site.

Test results are to be emailed within a day or two, and a physician will call a patient who tested positive, the administration said.

Meanwhile, UPMC Northwest also opened a testing site in Reno, in Venango County, open Tuesday through Friday 

