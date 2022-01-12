Multiple COVID-19 related deaths reported in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of three COVID-related deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 281.

One individual was a female resident of the Town of Lindley who died at the age of 68, another was a female resident from the City of Hornell who died at the age of 61, and the last one was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 83.

Darlene Smith, Director of Public Health for Steuben County, reminds the public to continue taking all precautions and use all prevention strategies, including wearing masks, getting the vaccine and booster, staying home when sick, getting tested, and following isolation guidelines.