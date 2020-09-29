Municipal athletic fields in Chemung County closed due to COVID-19 spike

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – All municipally owned athletic fields in Chemung County have been ordered closed due to the recent spike in COVID-19.

The fields include those in the Towns of Big Flats, Southport, Elmira, and Horseheads; Villages of Elmira Heights and Horseheads; the city of Elmira; and the Chemung County Fairgrounds.

The closure will last about 14 days, reopening on or about Oct. 14, 2020.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says this action is being taken not only due to the rise in COVID-19 in the area, but the “failure of multiple youth athletic teams abiding by safety plans filed with the Chemung County Department of Health and guidelines set forth under the New York State Forward Program.”