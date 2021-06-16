N.Y. COVID seven-day positivity drops to 0.40 percent; 19 consecutive days of decline

(WETM) – The seven-day COVID positivity rate has declined for 19 consecutive days in New York State and the Southern Tier’s rate has decreased to 0.41 percent. Western New York has the lowest rate at 0.35 percent.

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.40% — Record Low for 19 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 72 Consecutive Days

Statewide Positivity is 0.35%

83,989 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

9 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“As we acknowledge how far we have come in our battle with COVID thanks to the courage of our heroic essential workers and the determination of all New Yorkers who helped bend the curve, we must also recognize that our work continues,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are continuing to work with communities where vaccinations are lagging so we can get more shots into people’s arms. Our fight is not yet over, and we cannot get cocky. The best way to honor our frontline and essential workers for all they have done for us is to stay vigilant and get everyone vaccinated.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 100,477

· Total Positive – 349

· Percent Positive – 0.35%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%

· Patient Hospitalization – 628 (-22)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 71

· Patients in ICU – 158 (-3)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 90 (+2)

· Total Discharges – 183,884 (+83)

· Deaths – 9

· Total Deaths – 42,891

· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,296,035

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 83,989

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 579,738

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Region Sunday, June 13, 2021 Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Capital Region 0.33% 0.33% 0.31% Central New York 0.64% 0.59% 0.59% Finger Lakes 0.62% 0.59% 0.58% Long Island 0.41% 0.41% 0.43% Mid-Hudson 0.39% 0.38% 0.36% Mohawk Valley 0.40% 0.41% 0.43% New York City 0.39% 0.38% 0.38% North Country 0.58% 0.56% 0.53% Southern Tier 0.41% 0.41% 0.41% Western New York 0.38% 0.35% 0.35% Statewide 0.41% 0.40% 0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 13, 2021 Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Bronx 0.54% 0.52% 0.51% Kings 0.37% 0.36% 0.36% New York 0.31% 0.30% 0.29% Queens 0.34% 0.34% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.50% 0.52%

Yesterday, 349 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,948. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,700 1 Allegany 3,556 1 Broome 18,625 2 Cattaraugus 5,720 0 Cayuga 6,337 0 Chautauqua 8,952 1 Chemung 7,764 3 Chenango 3,501 2 Clinton 4,836 1 Columbia 4,064 0 Cortland 3,926 0 Delaware 2,383 2 Dutchess 29,475 3 Erie 89,583 4 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,422 0 Genesee 5,435 0 Greene 3,403 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,189 2 Jefferson 6,139 3 Lewis 2,808 0 Livingston 4,521 1 Madison 4,562 0 Monroe 68,991 15 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,673 24 Niagara 20,039 4 NYC 937,515 179 Oneida 22,627 8 Onondaga 38,941 10 Ontario 7,406 0 Orange 48,316 4 Orleans 3,120 2 Oswego 7,624 2 Otsego 3,462 0 Putnam 10,610 4 Rensselaer 11,229 0 Rockland 46,948 4 Saratoga 15,367 3 Schenectady 13,204 2 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,080 5 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,641 1 Steuben 6,953 1 Suffolk 201,070 34 Sullivan 6,674 1 Tioga 3,830 0 Tompkins 4,346 0 Ulster 13,911 3 Warren 3,658 0 Washington 3,162 0 Wayne 5,783 0 Westchester 129,680 16 Wyoming 3,582 0 Yates 1,179 1

Yesterday, 9 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Montgomery 1 Niagara 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 33,425 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 54,590 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 655,352 1,037 596,353 2,072 Central New York 519,956 853 474,301 2,297 Finger Lakes 664,063 1,273 607,767 2,428 Long Island 1,467,882 3,628 1,297,655 6,746 Mid-Hudson 1,191,686 2,892 1,053,459 6,453 Mohawk Valley 256,155 492 233,682 757 New York City 5,154,275 21,249 4,518,001 28,689 North Country 233,988 375 214,436 1,079 Southern Tier 339,635 494 310,457 1,026 Western New York 717,564 1,132 635,602 3,043 Statewide 11,200,556 33,425 9,941,713 54,590

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.