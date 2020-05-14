National data company gives Twin Tiers failing grades for social distancing

(WTEM) – Counties in the Southern Tier are receiving failing grades for social distancing based on human mobility data, which derives how much people are traveling and gathering based on cellphone data.

Unacast grades every county in the United States based on this human mobility data and uses three criteria for handing out their grade: Change in Average Mobility, Change in Non-essential Visits, and Difference in Encounter Density.

Chemung County received an overall D- grade in the study with a “D” for “25 – 40% Reduction in Average Mobility (Based on Distance Traveled)” and and “F” for “less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits”

The county also received a “D” for a “40 – 74% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.”

To date, Chemung County has 106 cases with 74 recoveries and three deaths.

Steuben County also received a failing grade for social distancing, getting a “D.”

Steuben received an “F” for both “less than 25% Reduction in Average Mobility (Based on Distance Traveled)” and “Less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits”.

The county did receive a “B” for a “82 – 94% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.”

To date, Steuben County has had 238 cases with 151 recoveries and 38 deaths, most of which are linked to area nursing homes.

Schuyler County received a “C” grade but an “F” for “less than 25% Reduction in Average Mobility (Based on Distance Traveled).” They did receive an “A” for “greater than 94% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.”

There was not enough data reported to give a grade for non-essential visit data.

Schuyler County has had only 10 cases of COVID-19 with nine recoveries and no deaths.

All three New York counties are scheduled to begin phase one of reopening on May 15.

None of the counties in New York State received an “A” grade and the highest grade of a B- was given out went to Essex, Hamilton, and Lewis counties.

In Pennsylvania where Tioga County and Bradford County are in the “yellow” phase but also received failing grades.

Bradford County received an “F” for “less than 25% Reduction in Average Mobility (Based on Distance Traveled)” and “less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits.” They received a “B” for an “82 – 94% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.”

Tioga County received an overall “D+” grade with an F for both “less than 25% Reduction in Average Mobility (Based on Distance Traveled)” and “less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits.”

The county did receive an “A” for “greater than 94% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.”

Unacast gives more information about what these grades are based on here.