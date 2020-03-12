NBA suspending season following Wednesday’s games

The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning tomorrow all its Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," said the statement.

Additionally, all winter and spring conference competitions will have similarly limited attendance.