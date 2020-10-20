Nearly 200 active cases of COVID-19 in Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Correctional Facility currently has 198 positive cases of COVID-19, the most among correctional facilities in western New York, according to the NYSCOPBA.

Among the four correctional facilities in western New York with positive cases (Elmira, Cayuga, Greene, and Clinton), there are 318 positive cases among inmates. Greene is the second-largest cluster with 86 active cases, followed by Cayuga with 26 and Clinton with 11.

Elmira also has the largest number of positive staff cases with 24 active cases and 68 quarantined staff. Greene currently has 22 staff positives and 48 staff quarantine.

With mass COVID testing ongoing for Inmates in the Elmira area facilities we expect to see the numbers rise. Mark DeBurgomaster

NYSCOPBA Western Region VP

On Oct. 2 it was reported that there were four cases among inmates at Elmira.

18 News has reached out to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for comment.

On Tuesday Chemung County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 with 153 active cases, 27 hospitalizations, 10 deaths, and 918 recoveries. Not all of the inmates may be listed as residents of Chemung County.