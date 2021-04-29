Nearly one-third of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – More than 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State, and approximately one in three New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 250,711 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“Thanks to our dedicated health professionals, site operators and volunteers who work around the clock, we are continuing to reach major milestones in our vaccination efforts,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite our tremendous progress, there’s still more work to be done. We are continuing to break down barriers to vaccine access and make it easier for every New Yorker to get vaccinated, while also prioritizing populations and communities with the lowest vaccination rates. We know the vaccine is safe and effective, but it only works if everyone gets it, so I urge every single New Yorker to go to their nearest vaccination site and get a shot.”

Beginning April 29, all New York State mass vaccination sites will be open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Additionally, the provisions that restricted access to specific providers or created penalties for vaccinations given to individuals outside of the required prioritization groups earlier in the process are repealed, to reflect open access for New Yorkers age 16 and over at all sites.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 15,170,850

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 250,711

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,240,880

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 45.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 33.4%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 537,738 9,447 401,946 11,571 Central New York 443,266 5,831 355,891 8,918 Finger Lakes 553,450 9,501 422,818 13,392 Long Island 1,135,313 15,584 805,470 22,483 Mid-Hudson 966,997 9,716 679,541 14,763 Mohawk Valley 217,880 3,055 173,315 3,904 New York City 4,154,997 36,898 2,974,898 67,444 North Country 203,343 793 174,898 2,044 Southern Tier 288,245 3,486 227,204 6,345 Western New York 591,565 3,834 439,942 7,686 Statewide 9,092,794 98,145 6,655,923 158,550



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.