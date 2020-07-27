New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Bath, patient visited local stores

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that a resident of Bath has tested positive for COVID-19, the 306th confirmed case in the county.

Thirteen cases remain active in Steuben County with over 250 recoveries and 42 deaths, a majority in nursing homes.

In addition, a previously reported positive individual who was listed as recovered has tested positive still, according to the Health Department.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks, and all those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate the individuals visited the following locations within this timeframe:

· 7/13/20 – 7/24/20 – Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath

· 7/14/20 – 7/27/20 – Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath

· 7/20/20 Morning – Park Pharmacy in Hammondsport

· 7/21/20 Afternoon – Owl Homes in Bath

· 7/25/20 Morning – Dollar General in Prattsburgh

· 7/26/20 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post

“Depending on the lab used for tests, it may take a significant amount of time to receive results,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This is particularly true for organizations that require regular testing. Because of the potential delay in test results, it is crucial that all community members follow prevention strategies to stop the further spread of COVID-19. Tested or not, individuals in the community may be positive and not know it.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.