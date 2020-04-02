New case of COVID-19 in Chemung County, most cases younger than 59-years-old

(WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that a 17th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.

The age, gender, whereabouts, and condition of the county’s newest patient were not disclosed.

Moss says that 107 tests are still pending and those with tests pending should remain in isolation. More than 400 people have been tested in Chemung County as of Thursday morning.

Two people in Chemung County are currently hospitalized, and 11 of the 17 cases are residents who are 59-years-old or younger.

Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chemung County reside in Van Etten (1), the City of Elmira (4), Town of Elmira (1), Village of Horseheads (4), Town of Horseheads (4), and Town of Big Flats (2).