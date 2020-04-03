New cases of COVID-19 in Tioga, Bradford County

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM/WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in both Tioga and Bradford County.

Tioga County has now reported three cases of COVID while Bradford County has reported nine.

The ages, gender, whereabouts, and conditions of the patients were not disclosed by the Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of Friday 12 a.m., April 3, there are 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties.

The department also reported12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

8% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 2:

Announced Pennsylvania State Police non-life-sustaining business closure enforcement numbers .

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: