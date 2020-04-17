New cases of COVID-19 reported in Hornell Gardens, Steuben County

HORNELL, N.Y. (WEMT) – Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hornell, bringing the Steuben County total to 181 total cases with 21 deaths and 78 recoveries.

The county says all of the new cases are lined with previously reported cases and that some of those cases have been reported from staff and residents in Hornell Gardens.

Hornell Gardens has had at least six COVID-19 deaths, though there are many other nursing home-related deaths in Steuben County that have not been officially linked to one facility.

At least 15 people have died in Steuben County nursing homes, 11 of them in Hornell. The other four were reported in Bath.

Hornell Gardens began relocating residents who tested negative to a facility in Waterloo. More than 20 residents who tested positive remained in Hornell, according to Mayor John Buckley

Elderwood at Hornell announced “comprehensive” COVID-19 testing would be done after staff and residents tested positive.

“We expect to see more cases reported in the upcoming days because comprehensive testing of staff and residents is being conducted at area nursing homes,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “By identifying all the current positive cases in nursing homes, we are hopeful that containment efforts will be successful.”

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.