New cases of COVID-19 reported in the Twin Tiers

Coronavirus

(WETM) – New cases of COVID-19 have been reported across three counties in the Twin Tiers.

Late Thursday evening, Chemung County reported its 46th case. Thus far the county has tested 670 people and five remain hospitalized at this time. Ten people have recovered and one death has been reported by the county.

New cases were also reported in the Northern Tier on Friday morning. Bradford County now stands at 16 cases and Tioga County is reporting 11 cases.

Neither county has reported any deaths or the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Cayuga Medical Center on Friday reported the death of a patient who was transferred from New York City earlier this week. The age and gender of the patient was not disclosed.

As of Thursday evening, Steuben County remains at 95 confirmed cases with seven deaths, 13 hospitalized, and 30 recovered from the virus. Four Hornell area nursing home patients are among the seven deceased in the county.

Schuyler County has reported eight cases, including several new ones this week.

