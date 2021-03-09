New CDC guidelines for vaccinated Americans: What local lawmakers are saying?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The steady decline of COVID-19 cases across the country and the ongoing vaccination effort has led to updated interim guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. After a stark increase in cases after the holidays, February and early March has brought fewer cases across the country.

18 News first reported the change to you Monday night. The new guidelines are as follows:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. Centers for Disease Control

“If you have everybody together in the same room in a small group and they’re all vaccinated, you’re essentially creating a small micro-environment that is considered herd immunity,” Arnot Health infectious disease expert Dr. Justin Nistico added.

The primary goal of the vaccination effort is to achieve herd immunity, which is when the significant majority of the population is vaccinated, eradicating the threat of disease. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss told 18 News that after this weekend, they expect the county to be 15 percent vaccinated.

The CDC, historically, has been cautious with COVID guidelines. This announcement indicates the vaccine is working to prevent disease. These guidelines are for people who are fully vaccinated, meaning those who received the second dose of the mRNA-based Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson and Johnson. After receiving the final dose of the mRNA shots, peak immunity is achieved after 14 days. With the single-dose vaccine, studies show you need to wait 28 days to have the full effects.

While these guidelines are a step in the right direction, the world is not out of the woods quite yet. Local health experts are encouraged by this news, as the spring and summer months approach.

“The CDC tends to be cautious and because of that Dr. Fauci tends to be cautious, so I think it’ll be incremental steps and whether it’ll be every few weeks or every few months we’ll have to see,” Dr. Michael Scalzone of Guthrie Health said. “Coronavirus has a seasonal pattern. If we add vaccination, being outdoors and seasonality, I think those things together really could make a difference in the next couple of months.”

“We have more data that shows that in real life, these vaccines are quite protective,” University of Rochester professor of medicine Dr. Ghinwa Dumyati said.

There are a few important things to note with this change. Dr. Nistico added that even if you are vaccinated, people still need to wear masks in public spaces and maintain social distance.

“Just because you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean that the person going to visit or you’re behind in the grocery store line has been vaccinated,” Moss added.

Why did the CDC change course now?

” Our numbers are much better. It’s really I think a testament to a lot of the work people have done,” Dr. Nistico said.

“Again, this is kind of a carrot because if you get vaccinated, then you could do more things that you were not able to do before.” Dr. Dumyati concluded. “This is not the right time to let your guard down. We have to be careful. For unvaccinated people. You still have to follow all the guidance.”