New COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chemung County

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. U.S. health regulators have authorized extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The announcement Thursday, Aug. 12. by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer or other disorders.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is holding multiple vaccination drive-thru vaccination clinics due to success on August 11.

Drive-Thru Clinic at 103 Washington St. in Elmira:

August 18 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

September 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

September 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be available. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine for anyone 12 and older. A second vaccine appointment will be scheduled three weeks after the first shot.

Moderna is a two-dose vaccine for anyone 18 and older. A second appointment will be scheduled four weeks after the first dose.

Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available for anyone 18 and older. It is a one-dose vaccine and no second appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson is in limited supply locally, regionally, and nationally. Availability will be based on supply.

The following clinics have been canceled due to low attendance:

East Side Market at 760 E. Water St. in Elmira.

Tuesday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wisner Market at 200 N. Main St. in Elmira.