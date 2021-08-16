New COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is holding multiple vaccination drive-thru vaccination clinics due to success on August 11.
Drive-Thru Clinic at 103 Washington St. in Elmira:
- August 18 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- September 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- September 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be available. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine for anyone 12 and older. A second vaccine appointment will be scheduled three weeks after the first shot.
Moderna is a two-dose vaccine for anyone 18 and older. A second appointment will be scheduled four weeks after the first dose.
Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available for anyone 18 and older. It is a one-dose vaccine and no second appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson is in limited supply locally, regionally, and nationally. Availability will be based on supply.
The following clinics have been canceled due to low attendance:
East Side Market at 760 E. Water St. in Elmira.
- Tuesday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wisner Market at 200 N. Main St. in Elmira.
- Thursday, August 19 and Thursday, August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.