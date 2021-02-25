New COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Livingston County, Binghamton

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites will be opening this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.

These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,700 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week. Since January 15, more than 100 community-based pop-up sites administered over 46,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

A new site in Binghamton will be opening at the American Civic Association on 131 Front St. The site will open on Feb. 26 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Another site will be opening at the Livingston County Department of Social Services building at 1 Murray Hill Campus in Mt. Morris. All appointments have already been scheduled for Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Am I Eligible app is the quickest way to see if you’re eligible and make an appointment. You can also call the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Once you have successfully scheduled an appointment, you will receive a confirmation email that contains a barcode. You will need to bring this to your appointment.

“Community-based vaccination sites are a key component of New York’s effort to ensure all eligible New Yorkers have a chance to get the vaccine quickly and fairly, right in their community,” Governor Cuomo said. “Social equity and fairness has been at the center of our response, but this isn’t purely an access issue. We need New Yorkers to trust the vaccine and actually take it. We’re tackling skepticism and distrust head-on through our local partnerships and pop-up sites and bringing the vaccine directly in the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic.”