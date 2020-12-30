New quarantine guidelines for New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– According to the new New York State guidelines released on Tuesday, those who have been exposed to COVID-19 are being told to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14, as long as no symptoms are reported.

“ But you need to monitor yourself because if you get sick, up to 14 days or even a little bit longer, you got to get your tush back into quarantine and notify your healthcare provider,” explained pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone.

These new guidelines are in conjunction with the CDC guidelines. A COVID-19 test is no longer being required after a person completes the 10 days of quarantine without symptoms.

“I think the more we experience COVID, the more we understand it,” said Dr. Saperstone. “And it’s all based on science and more importantly, it still doesn’t take away our need to be vigilant—to be careful, and to wear masks, and to not pick your nose, and wash your hands and to keep your distance.”