New record low seven-day positivity rate in New York State

(WETM) – The statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.71 percent yesterday, a new record low. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day positivity rate is 0.53 percent, which is the lowest in the state. New York City has a seven-day positivity rate of 0.54 percent.
“New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re providing new and innovative incentives—including park passes, transportation tickets, and even a $5 million lottery—to make sure we can successfully vaccinate the population. It’s absolutely critical for us to rebuild our state, reopen our economy and put New Yorkers back to work, so I urge everyone who has not taken the shot to get vaccinated today.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 122,737
- Total Positive – 785
- Percent Positive – 0.64%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.71%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,068 (-75)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 115
- Patients in ICU – 260 (-7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 155 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 182,175 (+161)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 42,696
- Total vaccine doses administered – 18,996,617
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,851
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 618,818
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 56.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.99%
|0.97%
|0.93%
|Central New York
|1.48%
|1.46%
|1.50%
|Finger Lakes
|1.87%
|1.77%
|1.68%
|Long Island
|0.64%
|0.62%
|0.64%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.71%
|0.67%
|0.64%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.94%
|0.96%
|0.98%
|New York City
|0.59%
|0.57%
|0.54%
|North Country
|1.05%
|1.08%
|0.93%
|Southern Tier
|0.54%
|0.52%
|0.53%
|Western New York
|1.20%
|1.15%
|1.14%
|Statewide
|0.76%
|0.73%
|0.71%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Bronx
|0.63%
|0.59%
|0.58%
|Kings
|0.65%
|0.60%
|0.56%
|New York
|0.38%
|0.37%
|0.35%
|Queens
|0.63%
|0.61%
|0.57%
|Richmond
|0.80%
|0.85%
|0.82%
Yesterday, 785 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,084,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,628
|7
|Allegany
|3,529
|0
|Broome
|18,548
|6
|Cattaraugus
|5,702
|8
|Cayuga
|6,311
|4
|Chautauqua
|8,917
|7
|Chemung
|7,707
|10
|Chenango
|3,468
|2
|Clinton
|4,827
|0
|Columbia
|4,044
|0
|Cortland
|3,880
|5
|Delaware
|2,354
|2
|Dutchess
|29,385
|5
|Erie
|89,270
|51
|Essex
|1,589
|0
|Franklin
|2,546
|4
|Fulton
|4,397
|2
|Genesee
|5,421
|3
|Greene
|3,397
|2
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,164
|2
|Jefferson
|6,073
|5
|Lewis
|2,783
|0
|Livingston
|4,496
|3
|Madison
|4,541
|2
|Monroe
|68,386
|76
|Montgomery
|4,248
|1
|Nassau
|183,169
|24
|Niagara
|19,968
|12
|NYC
|933,763
|257
|Oneida
|22,471
|12
|Onondaga
|38,691
|48
|Ontario
|7,381
|4
|Orange
|48,145
|13
|Orleans
|3,109
|0
|Oswego
|7,575
|6
|Otsego
|3,445
|4
|Putnam
|10,574
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,188
|2
|Rockland
|46,844
|9
|Saratoga
|15,295
|4
|Schenectady
|13,152
|9
|Schoharie
|1,688
|1
|Schuyler
|1,053
|0
|Seneca
|2,002
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,609
|0
|Steuben
|6,901
|3
|Suffolk
|200,501
|108
|Sullivan
|6,636
|2
|Tioga
|3,793
|5
|Tompkins
|4,318
|8
|Ulster
|13,867
|3
|Warren
|3,635
|1
|Washington
|3,136
|6
|Wayne
|5,743
|4
|Westchester
|129,369
|27
|Wyoming
|3,574
|3
|Yates
|1,177
|1
Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Kings
|2
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|2
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 44,057 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 65,981 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|630,986
|1,779
|544,826
|2,337
|Central New York
|503,585
|1,680
|440,152
|1,520
|Finger Lakes
|639,651
|2,106
|558,113
|2,206
|Long Island
|1,390,397
|4,899
|1,164,394
|8,306
|Mid-Hudson
|1,135,431
|3,082
|953,849
|3,971
|Mohawk Valley
|247,015
|631
|218,092
|591
|New York City
|4,888,875
|23,367
|4,134,472
|41,714
|North Country
|226,906
|759
|202,635
|365
|Southern Tier
|327,413
|1,089
|287,579
|1,069
|Western New York
|688,581
|4,665
|586,530
|3,902
|Statewide
|10,678,840
|44,057
|9,090,642
|65,981
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.