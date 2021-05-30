New record low seven-day positivity rate in New York State

(WETM) – The statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.71 percent yesterday, a new record low. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day positivity rate is 0.53 percent, which is the lowest in the state. New York City has a seven-day positivity rate of 0.54 percent.

“New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re providing new and innovative incentives—including park passes, transportation tickets, and even a $5 million lottery—to make sure we can successfully vaccinate the population. It’s absolutely critical for us to rebuild our state, reopen our economy and put New Yorkers back to work, so I urge everyone who has not taken the shot to get vaccinated today.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 122,737
  • Total Positive – 785
  • Percent Positive – 0.64%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,068 (-75)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 115
  • Patients in ICU – 260 (-7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 155 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 182,175 (+161)
  • Deaths – 18
  • Total Deaths – 42,696
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 18,996,617
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,851
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 618,818
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 56.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, May 27, 2021Friday, May 28, 2021Saturday, May 29, 2021
Capital Region0.99%0.97%0.93%
Central New York1.48%1.46%1.50%
Finger Lakes1.87%1.77%1.68%
Long Island0.64%0.62%0.64%
Mid-Hudson0.71%0.67%0.64%
Mohawk Valley0.94%0.96%0.98%
New York City0.59%0.57%0.54%
North Country1.05%1.08%0.93%
Southern Tier0.54%0.52%0.53%
Western New York1.20%1.15%1.14%
Statewide0.76%0.73%0.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, May 27, 2021Friday, May 28, 2021Saturday, May 29, 2021
Bronx0.63%0.59%0.58%
Kings0.65%0.60%0.56%
New York0.38%0.37%0.35%
Queens0.63%0.61%0.57%
Richmond0.80%0.85%0.82%

Yesterday, 785 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,084,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6287
Allegany3,5290
Broome18,5486
Cattaraugus5,7028
Cayuga6,3114
Chautauqua8,9177
Chemung7,70710
Chenango3,4682
Clinton4,8270
Columbia4,0440
Cortland3,8805
Delaware2,3542
Dutchess29,3855
Erie89,27051
Essex1,5890
Franklin2,5464
Fulton4,3972
Genesee5,4213
Greene3,3972
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1642
Jefferson6,0735
Lewis2,7830
Livingston4,4963
Madison4,5412
Monroe68,38676
Montgomery4,2481
Nassau183,16924
Niagara19,96812
NYC933,763257
Oneida22,47112
Onondaga38,69148
Ontario7,3814
Orange48,14513
Orleans3,1090
Oswego7,5756
Otsego3,4454
Putnam10,5741
Rensselaer11,1882
Rockland46,8449
Saratoga15,2954
Schenectady13,1529
Schoharie1,6881
Schuyler1,0530
Seneca2,0021
St. Lawrence6,6090
Steuben6,9013
Suffolk200,501108
Sullivan6,6362
Tioga3,7935
Tompkins4,3188
Ulster13,8673
Warren3,6351
Washington3,1366
Wayne5,7434
Westchester129,36927
Wyoming3,5743
Yates1,1771

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,696. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Kings2
Livingston1
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Niagara2
Oneida1
Queens2
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Westchester2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 44,057 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 65,981 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region630,9861,779544,8262,337
Central New York503,5851,680440,1521,520
Finger Lakes639,6512,106558,1132,206
Long Island1,390,3974,8991,164,3948,306
Mid-Hudson1,135,4313,082953,8493,971
Mohawk Valley247,015631218,092591
New York City4,888,87523,3674,134,47241,714
North Country226,906759202,635365
Southern Tier327,4131,089287,5791,069
Western New York688,5814,665586,5303,902
Statewide10,678,84044,0579,090,64265,981

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.    

