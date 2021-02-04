New York at lowest daily positivity rate since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out an update with the latest statewide coronavirus numbers with a net hospitalizations that dropped, 95% of allotted first doses were administered, and the daily positivity rate is at its lowest since November 28.
Cuomo said the state is at its lowest 7-day average positivity since December 3, marking 27 days of decline in a row. He also said that all regional 7-day average positivity is below 6%. He included the following updates on numbers statewide:
- 169,186 test results reported
- 7,414 total positives
- 4.38% positivity rate (lowest since November 28)
- 4.72% 7-day average percent positive
- 7,967 hospitalizations (lowest since January 2)
- 1,506 in the ICU
- 986 intubated
- 961 newly admitted
- 57 hospital counties
- Net hospitalizations dropped 553 over the last week
- 130,302 discharged
- 135 deaths
- 35,767 death toll
“The good news is New York’s numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes,” Cuomo said. “Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this beast. We know the weapon to win the war is the vaccine and more and more needles are getting in arms every day, but the federal supply is still not enough. This has been a long road, but I commend New Yorkers for their determination through it all. As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID. We must remain vigilant.”
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Cuomo said New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses, and already administered 1,475,122 first doses, representing 95% of the federal distribution. The state has also administered 81% of second doses.
“We’re in a footrace to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers while continuing to keep the infection rate low. We’ve proven we have the necessary infrastructure in place to win the COVID war, but it will take time and the more supply we get from Washington the quicker we will go,” Cuomo said.
Roughly 7.1 million New Yorkers are eligible for the vaccine. Despite a federal increase in vaccine supply, the large eligible population far exceeds it.
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|392
|0.04%
|27%
|Central New York
|180
|0.02%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|501
|0.04%
|36%
|Long Island
|1,383
|0.05%
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|926
|0.04%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|212
|0.04%
|30%
|New York City
|3,667
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|91
|0.02%
|53%
|Southern Tier
|229
|0.04%
|44%
|Western New York
|386
|0.03%
|37%
|Statewide
|7,967
|0.04%
|34%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|247
|216
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|190
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|286
|28%
|Long Island
|860
|674
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|683
|406
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|99
|25%
|New York City
|2,583
|2,054
|21%
|North Country
|59
|37
|39%
|Southern Tier
|126
|82
|33%
|Western New York
|545
|339
|39%
|Statewide
|5,893
|4,383
|26%
On Wednesday, 169,186 test results were reported, and 4.38% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|4.67%
|4.52%
|4.11%
|Central New York
|3.08%
|3.03%
|2.88%
|Finger Lakes
|3.79%
|3.57%
|3.31%
|Long Island
|6.03%
|5.89%
|5.65%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.76%
|5.66%
|5.65%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.09%
|4.05%
|3.69%
|New York City
|5.09%
|5.07%
|5.01%
|North Country
|5.51%
|5.25%
|5.10%
|Southern Tier
|1.92%
|1.83%
|1.76%
|Western New York
|5.01%
|4.96%
|4.96%
|Statewide
|4.95%
|4.86%
|4.72%
Of the 1,440,718 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,100
|162
|Allegany
|2,629
|18
|Broome
|13,038
|119
|Cattaraugus
|3,881
|38
|Cayuga
|4,973
|15
|Chautauqua
|6,667
|71
|Chemung
|6,119
|20
|Chenango
|2,175
|29
|Clinton
|2,824
|25
|Columbia
|3,051
|11
|Cortland
|2,889
|19
|Delaware
|1,241
|7
|Dutchess
|19,512
|70
|Erie
|58,612
|513
|Essex
|1,153
|19
|Franklin
|1,602
|13
|Fulton
|2,685
|32
|Genesee
|4,085
|22
|Greene
|2,406
|20
|Hamilton
|237
|16
|Herkimer
|4,282
|14
|Jefferson
|4,088
|30
|Lewis
|1,793
|16
|Livingston
|3,097
|28
|Madison
|3,539
|13
|Monroe
|48,781
|247
|Montgomery
|2,737
|12
|Nassau
|131,544
|611
|Niagara
|14,016
|130
|NYC
|613,285
|2,939
|Oneida
|18,598
|80
|Onondaga
|30,421
|71
|Ontario
|5,278
|41
|Orange
|32,830
|166
|Orleans
|2,250
|35
|Oswego
|5,561
|28
|Otsego
|2,048
|17
|Putnam
|7,456
|24
|Rensselaer
|8,133
|69
|Rockland
|35,094
|144
|Saratoga
|10,795
|77
|Schenectady
|9,953
|72
|Schoharie
|1,047
|2
|Schuyler
|816
|5
|Seneca
|1,422
|4
|St. Lawrence
|4,539
|28
|Steuben
|5,147
|29
|Suffolk
|146,293
|651
|Sullivan
|4,278
|20
|Tioga
|2,525
|16
|Tompkins
|3,100
|43
|Ulster
|8,955
|46
|Warren
|2,534
|40
|Washington
|1,942
|35
|Wayne
|4,167
|14
|Westchester
|95,989
|347
|Wyoming
|2,538
|24
|Yates
|968
|7
On Wednesday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,767. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|10
|Broome
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|4
|Columbia
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|4
|Erie
|4
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|18
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|4
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|9
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|4
|Queens
|17
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|3
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|3
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|10
|Tompkins
|3
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|10
|Wyoming
|1
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program:
|Region
|Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd)
|Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd)
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd)
|Capital Region
|137,840
|116,396
|84%
|Central New York
|108,865
|107,138
|98%
|Finger Lakes
|136,255
|124,761
|92%
|Long Island
|288,360
|231,041
|80%
|Mid-Hudson
|219,420
|159,786
|73%
|Mohawk Valley
|59,860
|45,101
|75%
|New York City
|1,040,800
|800,810
|77%
|North Country
|62,350
|61,547
|99%
|Southern Tier
|67,835
|58,675
|86%
|Western New York
|157,915
|139,053
|88%
|Statewide
|2,279,500
|1,844,308
|81%
|1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|90,675
|0
|90,675
|N/A
|Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|392,025
|0
|392,025
|482,700
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|201,500
|0
|201,500
|684,200
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|160,050
|90,675
|250,725
|934,925
|Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|209,400
|45,825
|255,225
|1,190,150
|Week 6Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|428,100
|678,500
|1,868,650
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|250,400
|160,450
|410,850
|2,279,500