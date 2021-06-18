New York begins closing mass vaccination sites, including Corning Community College

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – New York will be closing four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites on June 21 and shift its focus to targeted vaccination clinics.

Starting Monday, June 21, the first phase of downscaling will begin with the closing of the mass sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam, and York College.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says the downsizing of mass vaccination sites is due to the statewide progress on vaccinations and the achievement of milestones that allowed the State to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our network of mass vaccination sites administered the biggest throughput of vaccinations in a short period of time, and thanks to their success we hit the milestones we needed to hit to get back to life as we know it,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our statewide progress has been remarkable, but we still need to get more shots into people’s arms, particularly in areas that are still lagging on vaccinations. We have to go where the need is greatest, and so many of our mass sites will gradually start downscaling so that we can use our resources to target communities where vaccination rates are still low.”

New Yorkers are encouraged to continue to utilize the Am I Eligible tool to make appointments and check on the availability of vaccine at State-run mass vaccination sites. All open sites continue to offer walk-in vaccinations for all eligible individuals.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and includes vaccination data by zip code. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.